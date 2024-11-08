Mason Rudolph Returns To Bench As Titans Set To Start Will Levis Again

Mason Rudolph kept the seat warm for Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis. True to his word, head coach Brian Callahan is inserting Levis backup into the starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury. Rudolph will resume his previous role as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Titans QB Will Levis will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the #Chargers, coach Brian Callahan said — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2024

Rudolph started the past three games while Levis got healthy. His performance was spotty, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions as Tennessee went 1-2 with him in the lineup. They secured a crucial win over the New England Patriots that made Callahan genuinely emotional but Rudolph wasn’t impressive enough to convince the team to keep him in the lineup, a calculation the Steelers made late last season even after QB Kenny Pickett got healthy.

It follows what the Titans said after Rudolph’s first start, a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The team was adamant Levis would retake the starting job once healthy.

On the season, Mason Rudolph has thrown for 806 yards, four touchdowns, and four picks. He first replaced Levis in Week 4 and finished a win over the Miami Dolphins. Levis started in Week 6 after the team’s bye before his injury caused him to miss the next three weeks.

Signing a one-year deal this offseason, Rudolph beat out Malik Willis to be the Titans’ No. 2. Willis was dealt to the Green Bay Packers, impressing in relief of the injured Jordan Love.

In fairness, the Titans’ offense hasn’t given Rudolph many weapons and traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. While he’s proven he can competently run an offense off the bench, Rudolph is best suited as a No. 2. If he doesn’t re-sign in Tennessee, he’ll likely look for a similar role with another team next season.

Perhaps a reunion with the Steelers shouldn’t completely be off the table assuming Pittsburgh is unable to retain both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But after years of being spurned by the team, Rudolph would probably prefer to go somewhere else than return to Pittsburgh.