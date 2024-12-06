Kinkhabwala: NFL GM Thought George Pickens Was Draft’s No. 1 WR But Off Board For Character Concerns

Though the 2022 NFL Draft receiver class was teeming with talent, many thought Georgia WR George Pickens was top of the class. Even coming off a torn ACL, from a pure ability perspective, he was a first-round prospect. It led to some puzzled looks when he fell to the Steelers with the 52nd overall selection.

Fast forward three years later and we know at least one team’s evaluation of him. Definitely talented and definitely off their draft board.

Appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show earlier this week, CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed a conversation she had with an NFL GM.

“I spoke to a general manager in the National Football League. Not of the Steelers,” she told the show. “Who said he felt George Pickens was the single best talent at wide receiver in the draft. But he also said he wasn’t on his draft board because of the headcases. I bet there’s a lot of teams like that.”

In a pre-draft article from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, one receivers coach noted Pickens carried “big red flags.” A separate article from Bob McGinn, plugged-in as anyone with scouts, came away with similar quotes and concerns.

“A lot of his issues come off the field,” a scout told McGinn. “Work habits, how he’s going to fit on a team. His talent level is up there with guys in the second and third round but a lot of people have him further down because of his football makeup and personal character.”

Another referred to Pickens as “coddled” at Georgia. In Pittsburgh, similar stories have played out on the sideline. Pickens receives lots of love from teammates to support him when he’s frustrated. Mike Tomlin, Broderick Jones, and Cam Heyward all had moments with him during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Pittsburgh, who rarely drafts clear character-problem prospects, vetted and kept him on their draft board. Likely because of Mike Tomlin’s ability to prevent receiver frustrations from boiling over better than any other head coach in football.

Through his first three seasons, Pickens has proved those pre-draft reports true. His talent is undeniable, making some of the most spectacular catches and biggest plays any receiver has this season. But he’s also been in the headlines for non-playmaking reasons and can become a negative storyline in an instant.

Of the 11 receivers drafted ahead of George Pickens, only a couple could remain ahead of him in a re-draft even knowing all of his problems. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave were the first three taken and the only three who could be discussed in relation to Pickens. Personally, Pickens would be ahead of at least two of those names and possibly even all three. But he’s miles ahead of others who heard their name first: the already-traded Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Wan’Dale Robinson, and John Metchie III.

The biggest question will be if the Steelers commit a long-term deal to Pickens by next summer. Once Pittsburgh gets past figuring out its quarterback of the future, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or Door No. 3, the top story will become Pickens in the final year of his rookie deal.