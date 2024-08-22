Commanders Trade WR Jahan Dotson To Eagles

The Washington Commanders have traded former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Eagles announced on Twitter today.

We have agreed to terms on a trade with Washington Commanders for WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounds picks from the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/slf7qTD0An — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2024

Philadelphia sent a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2025 in exchange for Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Pittsburgh plays both Washington and Philadelphia this season, with their matchup against Washington coming in Week 1o and their game against the Eagles taking place in Week 15. They won’t see Dotson in the new-look Commanders’ offense with Jayden Daniels under center, but will have to face him a few weeks later.

Dotson never was able to get going in Washington, with just 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and then 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin as their WR1, and WR Dyami Brown could see his role increase with the Dotson trade, with rookie WR Luke McCaffrey also in the mix, as well as veterans Jamison Crowder and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Dotson joins a loaded receiver room in Philadelphia that also features DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. He’ll likely be used as a downfield threat in Philadelphia’s offense and could serve as an option in the slot.

It’s rare to see an intra-division trade, especially one with a player of Dotson’s magnitude as a former first-round pick, but things just weren’t working out in Washington and they were able to get a Day 2 pick in exchange.

While unlikely, Dotson also could’ve been an option for Pittsburgh if they looked to acquire a wide receiver if they don’t land Brandon Aiyuk. Now, that possibility is over with Dotson on the move to the Eagles. There isn’t much of a market left for potential wide receiver deal if that’s the route the Steelers go if things don’t work out with Aiyuk, so it might be a situation where the team looks to add a veteran through free agency or rolls with the room as-is.