J.J. Watt: Steelers ‘Proved They Can Find A Way To Win’ Without George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent much of the 2024 calendar year searching for a receiver. They already have George Pickens on the roster, who’s becoming a star despite the complications that may come with him. Aside from Pickens, though, the Steelers seemed to need help at the position coming into the year.

Throughout the season, the Steelers have won games through good performances from George Pickens, with other receivers stepping up at critical times. However, the Steelers were faced with a difficult task last week. Although they were playing the lowly Cleveland Browns, they had to find a way to do it without Pickens. Pittsburgh managed to do so, which could be considered a big milestone.

J.J. Watt, the brother of the Steelers’ star edge rusher, seems to think it was a big achievement. He shared his thoughts on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Wednesday.

“They proved that they can find a way to win without him [George Pickens],” Watt said. “He’s a stud, he’s a great player, he’s a phenomenal receiver. But they’re finding different ways. We know their defense is good. We’re clearly seeing Russ play at a level that is capable of making it very deep into the playoffs and potentially even the Super Bowl… They certainly have all the pieces.”

When George Pickens is on the field, he’s the clear first option. However, in the last game he played against the Cincinnati Bengals and the first game without him against the Browns, Wilson has done an excellent job spreading the ball around. In Cincinnati, 10 different Steelers caught a pass. The passing game was diversified again last Sunday, with eight players catching a pass against the Browns.

While many players got the ball against Cleveland, none really stood out. Pat Freiermuth, Mike Williams, and Scotty Miller each had three receptions, which was the highest total on the team. Against the gauntlet of a schedule the Steelers still have to play, they’ll need somebody to step up and become a true first option, especially if George Pickens misses an extended period. For now, though, as Watt says, the Steelers have proved they can win without Pickens on the field.