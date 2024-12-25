Injury Update: Steelers DL Cam Heyward Suffers Ankle Injury

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, the team’s third-straight defeat, head coach Mike Tomlin offered a brief update on the health of the team.

“Cam Heyward had an ankle injury but he was able to get back into the game,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin said he didn’t have information on any other injuries. The team did not visibly suffer any other during the game.

This was Pittsburgh’s third game in 11 days, dropping all three of them. They’re now 10-6 on the season and in serious danger of losing their first-place hold on the AFC North.

Heyward suffered his injury at the end of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day, finding a wide-open Travis Kelce to extend Kansas City’s lead. According to the Netflix broadcast, Heyward walked off under his own power. He later returned and finished the game, ending the day with four tackles (one for a loss) and one quarterback hit that occurred on Mahomes’ second touchdown pass.

The team got healthier overall entering today’s game. WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin), and CB Donte Jackson (back) all returned after missing time. However, CB Joey Porter Jr. missed with a knee injury while WR Ben Skowronek sat out due to a hip injury. QB Justin Fields also missed his second game with an abdominal injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team will have an 11-day layoff before its regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tomlin will speak at his weekly press conference early next week where he’ll offer an update about the Steelers’ injury situation.