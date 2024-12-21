How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Ravens

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Those Picking The Steelers

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (26-14)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (23-21)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (to at least cover)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Those Picking The Ravens

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Ravens (26-19)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (23-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Ravens (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Ravens (22-18)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Ravens (23-16)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Ravens (27-23)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (28-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Ravens (27-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Ravens (26-18)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Ravens (24-17)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 4

Those Picking The Ravens: 11

Quick Notes

– If Pittsburgh beats Baltimore, it’ll mark the fifth-straight win against them. That will match their longest winning streak in Steelers-Ravens history, winning five in a row from 1997-1999. The Ravens have never won more than three-straight regular season games against the Steelers.

– This will be Lamar Jackson’s fourth career start against Pittsburgh. He’s 1-3 against them.

– From Weeks 7 through 13, the Steelers had an 8.1 YPA with Russell Wilson and George Pickens in the lineup, third-best in football. In the two weeks without Pickens, Pittsburgh has averaged 5.3 YPA. That ranks just 24th.

– In the 10 games before facing the Steelers in Week 11, the Ravens were allowing 25.3 points per game. In the game against Pittsburgh and three since, they’re allowing just 19.8 points per game under new head DC Dean Pees.

– RB Najee Harris is 109-yards away from 1,000 on the season for his fourth-straight year.

– K Chris Boswell is six field goals away from tying the NFL single-season record of 44.

– And EDGE T.J. Watt is one sack away from the league-lead. He’s trying to lead the NFL in sacks for the fourth season.