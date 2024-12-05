Hoke: George Pickens Won’t Get ‘Benefit Of The Doubt’ From Refs On Borderline Calls

George Pickens has backed himself into a corner with NFL referees with some of his on-field antics. Not only do refs do prep work before each game to know what they should be looking out for, but opposing teams will alert them to the frequent rule breakers. Pickens has become one of those.

Now that he’s earned that reputation, it isn’t going to be easy to shed it. Everything he does will be put under a microscope and when there is any gray area, the default is going to be throwing a flag due to his reputation.

“It’s one thing to get a penalty during a play. A holding penalty or some kind of penalty, but when you have post-play penalties for foolish things, those are hard to stomach,” former Steelers DL Chris Hoke said via 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey Show. “Whether you think it was a bad call or not, whether you think it was a point or shooting a gun, the reality is the referees are watching George Pickens, and if it looks anything like it’s outta line or borderline crossing the rules, they’re gonna throw the flag.

“When you start to become a repetitive abuser of the rule and breaker of the rule, they’re gonna watch you every time and you’re not gonna get the benefit of the doubt.”

A similar thing can be said about Joey Porter Jr. on the defensive side of the ball. It isn’t ideal that the Steelers have a clear vulnerability for penalties on both sides of the ball, though for two different reasons. Teams will identify those, alert the refs before games, and then do things to try to bait out unfavorable situations for the Steelers.

Pickens has been fined by the league multiple times this season, and he has drawn a handful of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. He was still able to convert on third down and the penalties didn’t fully negate the play, but they did turn his big gains into single-digit gains. The Steelers’ offense thrives on explosive plays, so limiting those with post-play mistakes simply cannot happen.

Will Pickens be able to shake that reputation? Bad ones can be hard to live down, and he’s now three years into his NFL career. If anything, some of it has gotten worse, not better, as he’s gained more experience.

This week should be a big test as he goes against the Cleveland Browns. Given his scuffle with Greg Newsome II and his back-and-forth with Grant Delpit last time around, the refs will likely be on the lookout for anything chippy or unnecessary after plays. It would be a big step in the right direction if Pickens can stay focused and stay away from that.