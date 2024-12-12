Film Room: Alex Highsmith Brings The Heat In Return To Lineup

After missing the last three games due to a high-ankle sprain suffered late in the Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers’ standout outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was itching to get back on the field and make his presence known.

On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Highsmith did just that. It was fitting that Highsmith returned to the lineup for a key AFC North game against the Browns and proceeded to dominate from start to finish.

Against the Browns, Highsmith played 42 snaps out of 72 (58%), generating a team-high 6 pressures on the afternoon. The veteran outside linebacker recorded one sack and two run stops as well, showing once again just how good of a player he is and reminding many of his impact defensively.

In the win against the Browns, Highsmith was the second-highest graded Steelers’ defender from Pro Football Focus behind only nose tackle Keeanu Benton, grading out at 84.6 overall, including an elite 90.6 overall as a pass rusher.

Highsmith made his biggest impact rushing the passer, and this started just three plays into the game.

On the first third down of the game for the Browns, Highsmith runs a twist with standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, with Heyward slanting outside to take on the tackle. Thanks to a chip from running back Pierre Strong, Highsmith is able to bounce inside and get matched up 1-on-1 with Browns’ center Ethan Pocic.

That’s a matchup the Steelers will take every single time. Though he doesn’t beat Pocic cleanly, Highsmith is able to get his hands on Jameis Winston in the pocket for the sack, forcing a punt.

Notching a sack three plays into his return was rather fitting for Highsmith. That ability to win as a pass rusher continued throughout the game.

Matched up against Browns’ third-string left tackle Germain Ifedi — a right tackle by trade, Highsmith cooked throughout the game.

Look at how quickly he wins here, staying clean with hand usage and then getting around Ifedi to put a big shot on Winston in the pocket, speeding things up and forcing an incompletion from Winston, who sailed the throw where wide receiver Mike Woods II was open.

Highsmith makes that type of impact as a pass rusher opposite T.J. Watt.

Alex Highsmith also won with a Ghost rush against Ifedi early in the game but was surprisingly called for roughing the passer against Winston.

Watch how quickly Highsmith wins here, though.

Yes, he takes two steps and makes contact with Winston, which is the letter of the rule. But you can also see Winston flop to sell the call. Still, it was a great win rushing the passer on the play from Highsmith.

He made his impact felt as a run defender, too.

While linebacker Elandon Roberts steals the show here by blowing up Pocic, don’t take your eyes off Alex Highsmith.

He sets the edge here very well, staying wide without losing ground, allowing himself to be in position to make the play for the TFL. Highsmith generates a ton of attention as a pass rusher, but he’s very underrated as a run defender. He’s technically sound and sets the edge consistently, much like he showed here.

The only real negative he had on the day came as a pass rusher where he was hunting pressure on a third and long in the second half.

With a chip coming from Browns’ running back Jerome Ford, Alex Highsmith can’t inside spin here, especially knowing there is no help on the outside.

By spinning inside, Highsmith all but takes himself out of the play, allowing Winston to escape the pocket and extend the play. He throws a strike to convert the third and long, keeping the Browns’ drive alive.

It was a mistake, but not an uncommon one. With the Steelers’ pass rush, they have to rush as a unit rather than four independent contractors. That’s what Highsmith was on the play, and it cost the Steelers.

But that’s an easy fix for Highsmith, especially now that he’s back in the groove and has his legs underneath him after missing a bunch of time this season.

Sunday’s performance against the Browns was a sign of things to come for Alex Highsmith down the stretch. When he’s in top form, the Steelers’ defense is all that more formidable. That’s a scary thought for opponents moving forward.