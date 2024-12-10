Steratore: ‘Without Question’ Jameis Winston Flopped On Alex Highsmith Roughing, But Right Call Was Made

Just when it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to get off the field one drive after allowing a 35-yard touchdown to Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy, a roughing-the-passer penalty negated a third-down stop, giving the Browns new life.

That flag was rather controversial as Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith appeared to let up on the play and tried to avoid making contact on Browns QB Jameis Winston.

Officials saw it differently and threw the flag, allowing the Browns to turn a 3rd and 6 at the Cleveland 41-yard line into a 1st and 10 at the Steelers’ 44-yard line.

For longtime official and CBS analyst Gene Steratore, it was the correct call as Highsmith took two steps before contact. But during an appearance on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Tuesday, Steratore did concede that Winston acted quite a bit on the play to draw the flag.

“Oh, without a question. And it was even in a delayed response kind of feel, too. You felt like it was his body or brain didn’t realize that he subtly got touched behind him and then he decided to go into the yellow card flopping soccer look for a second,” Steratore said of the roughing the passer call, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “I mean, there was something there, but a lot of times those types of plays, and I think that’s really how I spoke to it for the most part, is when you see the second foot touching the ground and contact just being made, if it’s a two-step situation, the level of severity really does become much less important than maybe the distance that he was at.”

Based on language in the NFL’s rulebook, Steratore is spot-on regarding a second step — which Highsmith did take — and it not mattering regarding the severity of the contact from the defender to the quarterback after the throw.

According to the NFL’s rule book, “Once a pass has been released by a passer, a rushing defender may make direct contact with the passer only up through the rusher’s first step after such release (prior to second step hitting the ground); thereafter the rusher must be making an attempt to avoid contact and must not continue to ‘drive through’ or otherwise forcibly contact the passer; incidental or inadvertent contact by a player who is easing up or being blocked into the passer will not be considered significant.”

So, the second step doesn’t matter when it comes to contact, but the language of the rule states that incidental or inadvertent contact by a player easing up will not be considered significant fits exactly what Highsmith did on the play. He let up and tried to avoid contact after seeing Winston throw the ball. As such there should have been a bit of a judgement call there from the officials.

Take a look.

Certainly looks like Highsmith pulled up the hit on Winston. You can see the delayed reaction from Winston, too, flopping to draw the flag.

It was a tough look from officials in the moment because it appeared to be rather weak, both live and in slow-motion replay. Yes, the second step was certainly a factor with Highsmith, but the contact and trying to avoid it and easing off should have been taken into account, not to mention Winston attempting to sell it.

Fortunately, the penalty didn’t come back to bite the Steelers as Pittsburgh was able to get off the field a few plays later thanks to a Browns delay of game penalty, which ultimately led to a punt.

We’ll see Saturday if Highsmith’s penalty costs him money once the league makes fines official. He shouldn’t, but you just never know when it comes to roughing the passer.