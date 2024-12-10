Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Equipment Manager Passes Away, Watt Family, Reigns Doesn’t Acknowledge Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 9.

STEELERS’ EQUIPMENT MANAGER PASSES AWAY

It takes a lot of people to make an NFL team function. While players and coaches get most of the attention, there are other people behind the scenes who help keep the ship running. Equipment manager is one of those crucial positions. For the Steelers, Tony Parisi occupied that role from 1965 to 1996. Unfortunately, Parisi recently passed away.

The Steelers recently shared a nice tribute to Parisi on their Twitter. It helps shine some light on one of the greatest unsung heroes. That includes how Parisi helped the Steelers win their first Super Bowl. It’s a phenomenal story that perfectly encapsulates what Parisi meant to the team. Condolences to his family, and may he rest in peace.

We mourn the loss of Tony Parisi.https://t.co/D6NEOPMVEU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2024

WATT FAMILY

The Watt family is one of the best in NFL history. J.J. Watt will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Derek Watt put together a solid career as a fullback. Currently, T.J. Watt continues to build his legacy, dominating with the Steelers. J.J. also attended the Steelers’ latest game, and he got a great photo with T.J.

The picture can be seen on the Steelers’ Twitter. It captures J.J., his wife and son, and T.J. and his pregnant wife. Watt is in the middle of a great year, trying to capture his second Defensive Player of the Year award, but fatherhood will be awaiting him once this season ends. It’s a new chapter in his life, but luckily, he has a great family to help support him.

REIGNS DOESN’T ACKNOWLEDGE STEELERS

Over the years, the world of professional wrestling has had multiple crossovers with the NFL. The Steelers have been involved in a few of those instances, and social media recently provided another, albeit smaller, example.

After they beat the Browns, the Steelers posted a meme from WWE’s recent pay-per-view, Survivor Series: WarGames. It shows Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, halting CM Punk. The Steelers asked to be acknowledged, stealing Reigns’ catchphrase, but they didn’t get the recognition they wanted. Reigns responded to the picture on his Twitter, but he emphasized his fandom for the San Francisco 49ers. Maybe Solo Sikoa would acknowledge the Steelers.