CB Donte Jackson Injured Against Eagles (Update)

UPDATE (6:16 p.m.) Per Lauten, Jackson has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: Jackson (back) has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 15, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson suffered an injury in the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After a 16-yard catch and run by RB Kenneth Gainwell, Jackson stayed down and was attended to by trainers on the field. Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Jackson is questionable to return with a back injury.

#Steelers CB Donte Jackson sustained a back injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 15, 2024

Jackson left the game last week with what was reported to be a back injury, and he appeared to be grabbing his back as he walked off the field flanked by trainers. Jackson had his head in his hands and seemed to be in a lot of pain. He was replaced by CB James Pierre, who had an interception last week.

While Jackson’s left a few games this season with injuries, he’s yet to miss a game this season. He was able to return last week following his back injury and didn’t miss any practice time last week. He either aggravated his previous back injury or suffered a new one.

Along with Pierre, the Steelers have Cameron Sutton as depth at cornerback, but Sutton isn’t as suited to play outside at this point in his career. CB Cory Trice Jr. is inactive.

Jackson leads the Steelers with five interceptions this season. He’s been covering WR A.J. Brown for the majority of the Week 15 matchup. He’s added eight passes defensed and 31 total tackles for the Steelers this season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.