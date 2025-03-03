Steelers Address Secondary With Will Johnson In Latest Lance Zierlein Mock Draft

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein released his second mock draft following the conclusion of the NFL Combine on Monday, and Zierlein has the Steelers selecting CB Will Johnson. Johnson has been projected to go within the top 20 picks for much of the draft cycle, but in this mock, Zierlein has Johnson falling to Pittsburgh at No. 21.

“The slide ends for Johnson. If he runs a strong 40-yard dash at Michigan’s pro day, that will boost his stock,” Zierlein writes. “For now, he ends up taking his impressive ball talent to Pittsburgh.”

In 32 games at Michigan, Johnson had nine interceptions, including three he returned for touchdowns. He’s in the conversation as the top pure corner in the class (not including Travis Hunter, who could play both ways), and with the Steelers potentially losing Donte Jackson in free agency, Johnson would be a fit on the outside opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Johnson measured in at 6016 and 194 pounds with a 75 7/8″ wingspan at the Combine, but he didn’t participate in any testing. As Zierlein wrote, if he tests and runs well at Michigan’s Pro Day, his stock could rise, and he may wind up not being available for the Steelers in the first round.

If he does end up in Pittsburgh, he’ll reunite with his former Michigan teammate Roman Wilson, whom he talked about going up against at the Combine.

“He’s a speedy guy, so I always challenged myself to go against him,” Johnson said. “Smaller speedy guys, those are the most challenging guys to go against. He did a lot of great things at Michigan.”

Johnson’s ball production would be a welcome addition to Pittsburgh’s secondary and its turnover culture. In addition to his nine interceptions, he had 10 passes defensed in his career.

He had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine, and it will be telling if he’s also brought in on a pre-draft visit. The question right now for the Steelers is whether or not they’d be better off addressing another position like defensive line instead of cornerback in the first round. What they do in free agency will help make their needs clear. Will Johnson could be a home run of a selection if he’s available at No. 21, but we won’t have a great idea of his stock until after his Pro Day, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wound up going before Pittsburgh’s first selection in the draft.

But if he is around, he’d be a big addition to the secondary and help that room improve over what the Steelers had last year.