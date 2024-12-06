Browns’ Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out, FS Juan Thornhill Questionable

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have a nearly perfect injury report this week with full participation across the board, the Cleveland Browns have a handful of concerns entering Week 14 against their bitter AFC North rivals.

As always, the Friday injury report comes with gameday designations. Questionable means a 50-50 chance at playing, doubtful is more likely than not to miss the game, and then players can be ruled out.

Here is the final Week 14 Browns injury report, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on X.

#Browns Tillman and Wills among those ruled out for #Steelers game: pic.twitter.com/ZfUuyPVNj7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2024

Practice participation hasn’t been released yet, so I will update with more information once it becomes available.

BROWNS’ WEEK 14 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

OUT

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) – OUT

DE Sam Kamara (concussion) – OUT

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) – OUT

OT Jedrick Wills (knee) – OUT

QUESTIONABLE

CB Myles Harden (tibia) – QUESTIONABLE

WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder) – QUESTIONABLE

S Juan Thornhill (calf) – QUESTIONABLE

This means that CB Greg Newsome II, WR Elijah Moore, WR Jerry Jeudy, and OG Joel Bitonio should all be good to play on Sunday after being listed on the report throughout the week.

Of those ruled out, OT Jedrick Wills and WR Cedric Tillman are the most consequential. They are both listed as starters for the Browns.

Tillman had two catches for 28 yards, including a 24-yard reception, in the Steelers’ loss to the Browns just a couple weeks ago. Their WR depth is actually running pretty thin with Jamari Thrash questionable and David Bell on IR, so they may have to call up someone from the practice squad.

Wills missed the last game against the Steelers and hasn’t played since Nov. 3, so his absence is less surprising, but it leaves the Browns thin at tackle once again. Germain Ifedi should be starting again at left tackle with the Steelers having a full complement of edge rushers following Alex Highsmith’s return from injury.

Of the questionable bunch, S Juan Thornhill and WR Jamari Thrash will be notable to watch. The Browns’ starting free safety being out could make a big difference for an explosive Steelers passing attack. Thrash could be needed with the injuries to their WR room, so if he’s out then someone like Kadarius Toney could get called up from the practice squad on Saturday.