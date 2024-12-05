Steelers’ Thursday Week 14 Injury Report: Picture Perfect List For Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team, all players who were listed as limited or DNP on Wednesday returned to practice in full on Thursday, outside of veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. He was listed as DNP again on Thursday with another veteran rest day. EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) and WR Calvin Austin III (concussion) practiced in full as did NT Montravius Adams (knee) and CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring).

It’s a great injury report for this late in the season and a Steelers team coming off three-straight AFC North games.

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

DNP

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

Limited

None

Full

RB Najee Harris (rest)

WR Mike Williams (rest)

WR Calvin Austin III (concussion)

TE MyCole Pruitt (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

NT Montravius Adams (knee)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest)

Highsmith is expected to return after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury suffered late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. Assuming he suits up, the Steelers will have their top three EDGE rushers healthy for the first time since September.

WR Calvin Austin III continues to advance through concussion protocol and will need to be cleared later this week in order to play Sunday. If not, WR Scotty Miller could dress, or the team could choose to elevate practice squad WR Jamal Agnew to be the Steelers’ punt returner. Agnew has four career punt-return touchdowns. Still, Austin’s full work today is a good sign he’ll play against the Browns.

Trice was officially activated off injured reserve earlier in the day. NT Montravius Adams could be activated by Saturday. He’s been on IR with a knee injury.

The slew of players rested during Wednesday’s practice largely returned for Thursday’s session. Heyward was the only one who sat out. He regularly gets one or two days of rest per week, often going full on Fridays. All will play Sunday.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.