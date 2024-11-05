Will Steelers Trade For A Wide Receiver Before Today’s Deadline?

Will the Steelers trade for a wide receiver today?

I know we’ve discussed this a lot, but the Steelers don’t have any time left with the trade deadline today. They either add a player or they don’t, and after today, we can stop talking about it. There won’t be anything left to talk about, anyway.

With the number of wide receivers who have already been traded or injured, the Steelers’ options have dwindled substantially. We are at the point at which we’re discussing names like Darius Slayton and Adam Thielen. Some wonder if the Broncos are open to trading Courtland Sutton, but that would likely be expensive.

Over the past two weeks, we have seen a little more life from Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Perhaps the Steelers feel emboldened that they can grow their passing game from within with Russell Wilson. And they don’t seem to be ruling out the possibility of Roman Wilson being relevant at some point, either.

But the fact of the matter is it’s getting late in the day. It feels like every other team on the trade market has already made their move, and the Steelers are the last ones waiting to address what they clearly identified as a need in the past. They have gone after big names like Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams only to come up short.

We have seen how a recent trade acquisition can make a big difference. Just look at DeAndre Hopkins’ performance for the Kansas City Chiefs last night, featuring two touchdowns. They gave up a conditional fifth-round pick for him, and many Steelers fans wish they would have pursued that route.

Of course, the Steelers could target another position at the trade deadline, though I don’t see another offensive addition. They already have their tight ends, running backs, and quarterbacks. Maybe you could add a swing tackle, but that’s about it.

