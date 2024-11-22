Watch: Refs Miss Obvious Hold On Nick Herbig On Browns’ 4th-Down Touchdown

Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns was one of fourth-down aggressiveness. In one part belief in each other’s offenses. The other part impacted by weather, a second half that turned into a snowy mess. Ahead 10-6 early in the fourth quarter and facing 4th and goal from the Steelers’ 2-yard line, the Browns opted against kicking a field goal that would’ve kept it a one-score game. Instead, they went for the touchdown. QB Jameis Winston had nothing open but scrambled into the end zone for the touchdown, a statement moment of the game. But it wouldn’t have happened had the Browns been flagged for holding Nick Herbig, preventing him from recording the sack that would’ve gotten the Steelers’ defense off the field.

Here’s a look at the play. The footage is harder to digest because of the snow but the outcome is still clear. From his right outside linebacker spot, Herbig began to drop into coverage. Left tackle Germaine Ifedi making, his first career start on the blind side, took his eyes off him and looked for work along the interior. That’s when Herbig rushed and had a clear path to Winston. At the last moment, Ifedi felt Herbig running by and threw out his hand to slow him down enough for Winston to escape.

If Herbig isn’t held, he’s guaranteed to hit and sack Winston. Even with him being slowed down, Herbig nearly makes the play but is a step behind, diving at Winston’s feet and missing. Though 30 years old and not known as a mobile quarterback, Winston was nimble enough to leap into the end zone, jumping DB Cam Sutton and absorbing a hit from DL Cam Heyward.

With the touchdown and successful 2-point try, the Browns extended their lead to 18-6. Not only did that make it a two-score game, it meant Pittsburgh needed two touchdowns to take the lead. A failed 2-point conversion or extra point would’ve made it a 10- or 11-point game, meaning Pittsburgh could’ve tied things with a field goal and touchdown/2-point conversion.

NT Keeanu Benton was also arguably held on the play too though it was less egregious and obvious than the one on Nick Herbig. While refs can’t see everything, there is clearly one right behind the play who missed it. Perhaps the weather played a factor. The snow blending with Herbig’s white jersey and Ifedi’s white gloves. But a missed call is a missed call, and this was flat-out missed.

Not that it’s an excuse. Pittsburgh lost this game for a host of other non-referee reasons. The Steelers played a sloppy brand of football with multiple false starts and illegal procedure penalties. They failed in short yardage. The defense couldn’t get big stops in other situations, like the 3rd and 7 late in the game, and this play and Nick Herbig’s sack/fumble aside, the pass rush was invisible. Mike Tomlin coached a terrible game. Special teams had miscues. This isn’t a “refs” loss. This is a Steelers one. Even on this play, T.J. Watt is on an island with RT Jack Conklin and gets steered upfield, failing to impact the play at all. Myles Garrett was the impact DPOY last night, not Watt.

But this call looms large. If the Steelers get the stop, they keep it a 10-6 game. They would’ve been backed up near their own end zone and who knows what happens the rest of the game. There’s no guarantee they win it. Their odds, however, would’ve gone up, especially if QB Russell Wilson made the fourth-quarter plays he did throughout this game. Maybe the Steelers leave Cleveland with an ugly win. Which sure beats an upset loss.