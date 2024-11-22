Van Jefferson Questionable To Return Against Browns With Quad Injury

UPDATE (8:56 p.m.). Jefferson is expected to return to the game, per Lauten.

UPDATE: Jefferson (quad) is expected to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 22, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Van Jefferson suffered a quad injury in Thursday night’s Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns and is questionable to return, per Pittsburgh Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten on Twitter.

#Steelers WR Van Jefferson suffered a quad injury and is questionable to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 22, 2024

Jefferson was riding the exercise bike on the sideline, per the Amazon Prime broadcast, but if he is unable to return tonight, it could open more of an opportunity for the recently acquired Mike Williams. Williams has one catch in two games with the Steelers, a 32-yard reception that ended up being the game-winner for the Steelers in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Williams played 25 snaps in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens but did not receive a target.

So far this season, Jefferson has 14 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. His best game came in Week 8 against the New York Giants, when he had four receptions for 62 yards. We’ll see if the injury causes him to miss the rest of the game or if he’ll return. He’s one of Pittsburgh’s best blocking receivers, and in a mucky game with the wind and snow playing a factor, that’s a skill that could be valuable for the Steelers.