Dulac: Signing Wide Receiver Will Be Top Priority For Steelers In Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of needs to address this offseason. While quarterback is the biggest, the Steelers likely aren’t signing an outside free agent to start, which leaves running back, secondary, defensive line and wide receiver as their biggest potential needs heading into free agency next month. Out of defensive line, cornerback and wide receiver, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that wide receiver will be Pittsburgh’s top priority in free agency.

When asked during his weekly chat how the Steelers will prioritize their needs at those three positions, Dulac responded “WR tops.”

Tee Higgins would be the top name on the free agent market, but he will reportedly receive the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Bengals. Available options at the top of the market include DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper.

Attacking wide receiver in free agency makes sense for the Steelers given this draft class. With a lot of talent and depth at defensive line and running back, those are positions Pittsburgh can prioritize during the draft while adding a veteran receiver who can contribute immediately. The same goes for cornerback and the secondary, although it sounds like receiver will be the priority.

It’s about time the Steelers prioritize the position, as last offseason was a disaster when it came to adding receiver talent. The Steelers tried to piecemeal the room together with the likes of Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, but no one was able to consistently produce across from George Pickens. Calvin Austin III had a decent season, but the Steelers need someone who’s capable of truly taking on that WR2 role on the outside, and they don’t have that player right now.

They should be able to find someone in free agency, and signing a top free agent receiver will be important if the Steelers want to have success in 2025. Whoever the quarterback is, having a more talented receiver room will make them better, and it’s hard to fathom the Steelers being worse at the position this year than they were in 2024.

Even if the Steelers don’t land a top receiver in free agency, they can still look to add depth and potentially hit the trade market for a receiver addition. Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp are both available, as is Davante Adams, although Adams is more likely to get released, which would be another potential target in free agency.

The Steelers are going to have options when it comes to upgrading receiver, and if it is their priority, they need to put their money where their mouth is and acquire someone who can improve their offense.