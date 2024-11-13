‘They Travel Extremely Well:’ Chad Johnson Says Wherever Steelers Play ‘Is Their Stadium’

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an away game last week, but it was easy to mistake it for a home game. Steelers fans completely took over Washington’s Northwest Stadium. There were incredibly loud chants for the Steelers, and Terrible Towels aplenty. That isn’t the first time that’s happened this season either. The Steelers opened the season by taking over the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium.

“When the Steelers play away, they travel extremely well,” former NFL WR Chad Johnson said recently on his Nightcap podcast. “Wherever they’re playing at basically is their stadium. The Steelers will make it their stadium, no matter how far. It don’t matter.”

This season, that’s mostly been correct. Steelers fans have taken over Washington, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The Falcons even had to use a silent count in their own stadium. That’s insane and speaks to what what Johnson is saying.

Johnson is also speaking from personal experience. From 2001-2010, which is the bulk of his career, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals. Therefore, he played the Steelers at least twice for 10 years. He even got to play against the Steelers in a playoff game in Cincinnati in 2005. That’s the season where the Steelers won every playoff game on the road on their way to winning Super Bowl XL.

Steelers fans are some of the best in the NFL, and this season is a great example why. Despite the team not winning a Super Bowl since 2008, and not even winning a playoff game since 2016, their fans are still incredibly supportive. None of their passion has dissipated.

Fans are probably going to have to continue showing their extreme faith too. The Steelers might be on top of their division right now, but they’ve got some intimidating games left on their schedule. They have all of their divisional games left, as well as a game in Philadelphia.

That doesn’t even include the game on Christmas against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have some of the most intense fans in the league as well. Steelers fans are going to have to protect home turf as well as they’ve traveled this year. That shouldn’t be too hard though. Even through a torrential downpour, fans have defended Acrisure Stadium.