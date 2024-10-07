Steelers-Cowboys Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather (Update)

Update: 8:48 p.m.

More lightning strikes in the area, per Ray Fittipaldo on X. They wait 30 minutes after lightning to resume, so we could be here awhile.

And more lightning. And the rain is getting heavier. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 7, 2024

The city of Pittsburgh appears to have lost power, per Amanda Godsey on X. The stadium still has power.

The power appears to be out in downtown Pittsburgh. The skyline was there and then it wasn’t. Still have power at Acrisure Stafium. Still rain, lightning, occasional thunder. — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) October 7, 2024

The Sunday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium has been delayed due to severe weather. With lightning in the area, kickoff is delayed for the time being, per the broadcast on NBC.

Gonna be a late one, yinz. As highly speculated, Steelers-Cowboys game in official weather delay, per NBC broadcast. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/XKMrKQmecH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in western PA, including Allegheny County where Pittsburgh is. Showers and thunderstorms were predicted to start just before kickoff at 8:00 p.m. with a thunderstorm remaining possible through 10:00 p.m. Wind gusts could reach as high as 23 mph.

This game between two of the most popular franchises in the NFL is sure to draw massive viewership numbers, but Mother Nature’s delay could put some of that viewership at risk in an already late showing.

The Steelers’ last weather delay during a game was at the beginning of last December against the Arizona Cardinals. That delay lasted over two hours coming out of halftime. Let’s hope that doesn’t repeat itself, or we will all be up until the wee hours of the night.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates including a possible schedule for resumption as it becomes available.

KDKA posted a clip of the doppler radar on X, which shows the storm that is currently passing over the city.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until Oct 06 9:00PM for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana. Tune into KDKA-TV, the CBS News Pittsburgh App or https://t.co/Q3p4JT8zyl for the latest KDKA First Alert Weather updates. pic.twitter.com/2Jljl7nrvQ — KDKA (@KDKA) October 7, 2024

Acrisure Stadium issued a notice to have fans take cover.

Even when the game resumes and the lightning is gone, it should be raining pretty heavily all game. That will be a big wild card in tonight’s game. Here is a shot of the rain from 93.7 The Fan on X.