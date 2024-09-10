Ben Roethlisberger Calls Steelers Fans ‘Best In The World,’ Says San Diego Was Favorite Road Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers played a great game in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but part of the reason the win was special was because of the fans in the stadium. Steelers fans practically took over Atlanta’s home turf, helping disrupt the Falcons offense. That’s nothing, with Steelers fans always traveling well. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently revealed the stadium he loved playing in because of how Steelers fans took it over.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger, the former Steelers quarterback stated that San Diego was his favorite place to play outside of Pittsburgh.
“It’s not there anymore, San Diego,” Roethlisberger said. “Going to the San Diego Chargers, going to that stadium, there was always so many Steeler fans in southern California. So much fun to play.”
Roethlisberger is completely correct when he says Steelers fans were in abundance when they played the Chargers. Sometimes, it was almost like a home game for the Steelers. There was even one instance where the Chargers played Renegade, the Steelers’ fourth-quarter song, during a game.
Roethlisberger also made sure to praise Steelers fans for their recent work in Atlanta as well.
“My next note I have, which is one of my most favorite things to talk about, Falcons are using the silent count at home. Steeler fans, best in the world. When you’re at home, and you have to use a silent count because Steeler Nation took over, that’s the greatest. I gotta give kudos to all the Steeler fans.”
T.J. Watt also made sure to give props to Steelers fans, crediting them with causing the fumble he recovered. Throughout Roethlisberger’s career, he experienced more than enough moments like that. The team has struggled slightly since he retired, but the passion of Steelers fans has not waned at all.
Steelers fans also still do a particularly good job at taking over games at the Chargers stadium, although they really showed out when they played the Los Angeles Rams there. The Steelers play the Chargers this year, but interestingly enough, it’s their first actual home game in Pittsburgh. It’s doubtful that Chargers fans will be able to take over Pittsburgh like Steelers fans do at their stadium.