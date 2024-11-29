Teeing It Up: Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Will Try To Exploit Higgins-Donte Jackson Matchup

Another tough divisional matchup looms for the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday as they are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite their 4-7 record, the Bengals figure to be a tough matchup with both teams boasting similar talent level across the board.

Perhaps the most interesting matchup to watch will come at cornerback and wide receiver, specifically the matchup between Tee Higgins and Donte Jackson, according to Robert Mays of The Athletic.

In a recent episode of The Athletic Football Show, the analyst said he believes the Jackson-Higgins duel could be key in the game due to Jackson’s lesser play in comparison to CB running mate Joey Porter Jr.

“The Tee Higgins presence here I think is very important because Donte Jackson has not played at that level,” Mays said. “He has been someone this year that you have been able to pick on this year outside a little bit.”

While he may not be on Porter’s level, Jackson has been a major upgrade at CB2 from a season ago. Last year, the team relied on Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, two players who were shells of their former selves at that stage of their careers.

Jackson has been a net positive in that sense, leading the team in interceptions (four), and pass breakups (seven). He is also ahead of Porter in completion percentage allowed (54.9) and in passer rating (54). In fact, both of those totals rank at or near the top of Jackson’s career numbers. By several measures, Jackson is having his best season in 2024.

While all of this is true, Jackson still has room for improvement. Take this with a massive grain of salt, but according to Pro Football Focus, his numbers aren’t indicative of the year he’s had. Earning just a 52.9 grade, Jackson borders on being an average-level player, per PFF metrics.

Also, due to his physical limitations, the team often shies away from putting him in press-man coverage as often as Porter. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Steelers from playing man as they are in that coverage seventh most in the NFL, per Statmuse.

Obviously, Jackson’s season is also helped by the fact that Porter takes on the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver week to week. This is partially why Mays has such an interest in the Higgins matchup. On most teams, he would be a No. 1 receiver, but Ja’Marr Chase changes that equation. Outside of the Jets’ duo of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, this figures to be Jackson’s toughest assignment this season.

Hopefully, he will be able to prove his worth as the team’s No. 2 cornerback and shuts down Higgins this Sunday.