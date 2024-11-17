Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 11 Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, two players from the home team will miss the Sunday contest in Pittsburgh due to injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Sunday afternoon game on the Friday injury report, OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is inactive for the Steelers ahead of the Week 11 home game. TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, is also inactive for the Sunday game.

Highsmith, who was injured during the Week 10 Sunday afternoon road game, will be sidelined for the fourth time this season this afternoon against the Ravens. He was unable to practice this past week and reports these last several days stated he might miss more than just the Week 11 game. Highsmith also missed three games earlier in the season with a groin injury.

As for Pruitt, who failed to practice any this past week, he was not upgraded or downgraded by the team on Saturday. Pruitt missed four consecutive games during the first half of the regular season with a knee injury so Sunday will mark his fifth game missed this season.

The Steelers’ Week 10 list of inactive players also technically includes three healthy scratches with one of those players serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Ravens. That includes QB Kyle Allen, G Max Scharping, and RB Jonathan Ward. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he is in uniform on Sunday. Ward, who was signed off the team’s practice squad on Saturday, is also inactive for Sunday’s home game.

The Steelers also have OLB Nick Herbig back this week after he missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. RB Jaylen Warren (back), who ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report, is active for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Alex Highsmith

TE MyCole Pruitt

G Max Scharping

RB Jonathan Ward

Ravens’ Inactive Players

CB Arthur Maulet

S Eddie Jackson

OLB David Ojabo

WR Devontez Walker

RB Rasheen Ali

C Nick Samac