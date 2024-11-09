As we do every week to get you ready for our upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X-factor of the game against the Washington Commanders.

STEELERS VS COMMANDERS X-FACTOR: T.J. WATT

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt back in 2017, he’s been one of the faces of the franchise, and the league as a whole. The pass-rusher has developed into a six-time Pro Bowler, and a four-time First Team All-Pro. Watt is a player the Steelers can rely to bail them out time and time again.

He’s had a slightly slower start to the 2024 season. That’s not entirely his fault though. There’s been times where Watt has had to play without teammates Alex Highsmith and Nate Herbig, causing him to be the only real threat on the Steelers’ defense when it comes to rushing the passer. With those two healthy now, plus the addition of Preston Smith this week, the defensive front is deeper than it has been all season.

That should help Watt, who has 6.5 sacks through eight games. However, Watt can do a whole lot more than just rush the passer. He’s just as relentless against the run, with 10 of his 33 total tackles coming for a loss. Against a talented Commanders’ offense, he’ll need to be excellent in both departments.

TJ WATT PUNCH 🥊 pic.twitter.com/V1l6jLKEEZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 13, 2024

As evidenced in the clip above, Watt is a threat anytime the ball comes his way for any reason at all. However, he’ll have a tough matchup looming on Sunday. Washington is led by Jayden Daniels, this year’s second overall pick. He’s had an incredible beginning to his career, and is very tough to bring down in the back field.

One of the things that's been so striking about Jayden Daniels is that he's just so…unbothered. So rarely flustered, sped up, or in a hurry. He scrambles a lot, but it's almost always on his terms and timing. Pretty remarkable command and composure for a rookie. pic.twitter.com/yGK6i7lYTm — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 7, 2024

With 1,945 passing yards, Daniels leads his draft class, including other players like Bo Nix and Caleb Williams who have played the entire season. Daniels is playing like the ultimate dual threat quarterback. He’s throwing beautiful passes, and is able to run easily when the play breaks down, as you see in the clip above.

If Watt has an excellent game on Sunday, he can derail Daniels, and subsequently the Commanders’ offense. By getting in the pocket, the Commanders won’t be able to throw the ball with any ease. However, once those pass-first options break down, if Watt can keep Daniels in his sights, the Steelers should have a good day on Sunday.