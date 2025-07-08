Former Receiver Can’t ‘Fathom’ Why Steelers Are Stalling To Get T.J. Watt Contract Done

As large and complicated as record-setting deals like T.J. Watt’s could be, one former NFL player thinks the story should’ve wrapped up weeks ago. With training camp on the horizon and the Pittsburgh Steelers still reportedly “far apart” in contract talks with Watt, ex-wide receiver Harry Douglas doesn’t understand the delay.

“It’s hard for me to fathom this,” Douglas said Tuesday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, reacting to Adam Schefter’s report indicating a deal isn’t close to being done.

Watt’s second contract extension playbook is looking similar to the first. A prolonged back and forth and deal that might take not until August but September to be finalized. A negotiation of each side trying to “win” the deal. Watt by becoming the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher with as much true guaranteed money as possible, the Steelers looking to lessen guarantees and protect themselves against a 30-year-old pass rusher with an injury history dating back to college.

No matter the details or reasons, Douglas thinks if the Steelers truly value Watt the way they say they do, a contract should’ve been struck by now.

“I don’t understand why this is so hard to get done,” he said. “This football team, when T.J. Watt does not play, they’re 1-11, but they’re also allowing 27 points per game. The proof is in the pudding. The face of this franchise, it’s a pass rusher by the name of T.J. Watt. So why is it taking so long to get this deal to get done? Because the guy is worth everything he’s asking for. So that is mind-boggling to me.”

Watt’s value is obvious. For the last several seasons, Pittsburgh might be the only team to have its true MVP be a non-quarterback. With Watt missing the front half of the 2022 season due to injury, the Steelers’ pass rush tanked, and Pittsburgh struggled to win. Without him during that stretch, the team went 1-6. Following his return, the Steelers rolled to a 7-2 finish.

Douglas’ frustration is understandable, but Watt isn’t the only big-name pass rusher working on a contract. The Cincinnati Bengals are embroiled in an even messier situation with DE Trey Hendrickson, who hasn’t ruled out skipping regular-season games. The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons also haven’t shown many signs of progress toward consummating a deal that should be similar to Watt’s.

By the time the season kicks off, Watt’s contract extension will likely be completed. The wait, like many aspects of the offseason, is an annoyance, but it’s the reality of the NFL. It’s not just a game but a business, too.