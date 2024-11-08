‘Not Very Comfortable With It:’ T.J. Watt Wary Of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ Mobility

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has completely transformed the Washington Commanders. With him at the helm, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL. His arm is no joke, but what makes him really dangerous is his talent as a runner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are used to playing against mobile quarterbacks, but T.J. Watt isn’t letting that experience make him feel comfortable.

“Quarterbacks in general are just getting so mobile and using their legs,” Watt said Friday via the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s not like it’s just the mobility either. It’s the ability to throw the ball down the field, extend plays, and you can be dangerous on the ground or throwing.

“I think you’ve seen that in some of the really deep passes. [Daniels is] able to break contain, break a couple tackles and make those game changing-type plays. It’s a challenge for us. Not very comfortable with it. No matter who you play with, it’s a challenge.”

Every player is different, so even though the Steelers have had success against a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson, that doesn’t guarantee them success against Daniels. He’s only played in a handful of NFL games, so there’s no reason to feel comfortable with anything he’s done.

That athleticism introduces an element of chaos that the Steelers can’t necessarily control. They can play great coverage and get after Daniels, but if he slips away, he could suddenly turn a negative play into a positive one. In nine games, Daniels has rushed for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

That’s including the game in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers where Daniels barely played. Despite exiting early on with a rib injury, Daniels still managed to rip off a massive 46-yard run. It’s an example of how a defense must account for his incredible ability.

Jayden Daniels takes off for 47 yards on his first play! 📺: #CARvsWAS on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/oIbbc17aDl — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

The Steelers do have a good track record against Jackson, who is perhaps the greatest mobile quarterback in NFL history. In his lone game against the Steelers last year, Jackson completed 22 of his 38 passes for 236 yards and one interception. He also only ran for 45 yards. Perhaps they’ll have similar success against Daniels.

The Steelers’ defense is elite, and if they want to win this week, they’ll need to keep Daniels in check. The Commanders’ offense has steamrolled almost all their opponents. The Steelers do not want to get into a shootout this week. Stopping Daniels should massively help their chances of winning.