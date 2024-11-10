Steelers Vs. Commanders 2024 Week Ten: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Washington Commanders (7-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 10, 2024

Site: Northwest Stadium (62,000) • Landover, MD.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Commanders -2.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Washington.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Washington.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 19 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 6-0-1 SU in their last 7 games played in week 10.

Washington are 7-0-1 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games.

Washington are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Washington’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Washington are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Washington’s last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Washington are 11-2-1 ATS in their last 14 games played in November.

Washington are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games played on a Sunday.

Washington are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Out

Commanders Injuries:

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) – Out

T Cornelius Lucas (ankle) – Out

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) – Out

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) – Out/IR

K Austin Seibert (hip) – Out

T Andrew Wylie (shoulder) – Questionable

Weather:

GREATER LANDOVER WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_10_2024_at_washington-commanders_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-commanders-week-10-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-was-week-10-capsule-2024