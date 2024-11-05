Steelers Sign DT Domenique Davis To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Earlier today, the Steelers waived both WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young from the practice squad. One of those spots will be filled by Davis, a veteran defensive tackle who most recently spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Davis was undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UNC Pembroke, and after his release by the Jets, he played for the Houston Gamblers of the then-USFL, recording 26 tackles and four sacks.

After his performance with the Gamblers, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent 2022-2024 with Cincinnati, which released him on October 22. He’s played just two games in his NFL career, both in the 2022 season, and he has three total tackles in the league.

Davis measured in at 6021 and 315 pounds coming out of UNC Pembroke, and he projects to play on the interior in Pittsburgh. He provides depth for Pittsburgh’s defensive line with Montravius Adams currently on injured reserve. With all six divisional games in the second half of the season, it makes sense for the Steelers to add as much depth at key positions as possible, and that’s the case here with Davis, who also knows AFC North football from his time with Cincinnati.

After the signing of Davis, the Steelers still have an open practice squad spot. It may go to TE Rodney Williams, who the team waived today to make room for WR Mike Williams and EDGE Preston Smith on their 53-man roster. Williams is a good special teamer who provided a key block on Calvin Austin III’s punt return touchdown in Week 8. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers remained interested in doing business with Williams and kept a spot open for him if he wants to circle back.