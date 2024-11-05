Steelers Waive Two Players From Practice Squad Tuesday

To finish up one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ busiest trade deadlines in recent memory, the team is waiving WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young from its practice squad. The team made the announcement in its press release on trading for Green Bay Packers EDGE Preston Smith.

The team also announced its previously reported move of waiving TE Rodney Williams from the 53-man roster.

Isabella is a former second round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. But he struggled to find his footing there, catching only 31 passes over three seasons. His best year came in 2020, recording 21 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Known for his speed, he’s since bounced around the NFL. Isabella spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and Buffalo Bills last year before signing with the Steelers’ practice squad on Oct. 25. With WR Mike Williams acquired, there was no longer a need for Isabella on the roster.

A similar thing can be said about Young. After going undrafted out of Kansas in April, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived during finals cutdowns before signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in mid-October. Young, who’s yet to appear in an NFL game. became expendable after the Steelers traded for Smith. Also, Nick Herbig is recovering from his hamstring injury, returning to practice Monday in some capacity. He could possibly play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

If Rodney Williams clear waivers, he’ll likely land on the Steelers’ practice squad where he spent the start of the year prior to TE MyCole Pruitt’s knee injury. He’s a strong special teamer who provided a key block on Calvin Austin III’s punt return touchdown in the Steelers’ Week 8 win over the New York Giants.

If Williams signs there, the team will have one open practice squad spot.