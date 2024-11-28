Steelers Have Gum-Chewing Danny Smith To Be Thankful For This Season, Analyst Says

It’s the season to give thanks, so what better way in the world of the NFL than to give thanks for something going right for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season?

For Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr, he put together one thing each team in the NFL should be thankful for this season, and unsurprisingly he went in the fun, adventurous direction for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his piece for SI, Orr highlighted the presence of special teams coordinator Danny Smith as the one thing the Steelers should be thankful for entering Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

No, it’s not the presence of quarterbacks Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, who helped give the Steelers plenty of stability at the most important position in all of sports, or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who has helped turn the Steelers’ offense into a league-average one — which is a major improvement from previous years.

Instead, it’s the 71-year-old Danny Smith, the fiery special teams coordinator who chews on wads of bubble gum like it’s nobody’s business, knows how to scheme up punt and field goal blocks, and has his units playing the best they ever have under him in his time in the Steel City.

The production that the special teams units in Pittsburgh have had this season is quite remarkable. The Steelers blocked three straight kicks in Weeks 5-7, with Isaiahh Loudermilk blocking a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys, Jeremiah Moon blocking a punt against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Dean Lowry blocking a field goal against the New York Jets.

Notice a theme there? All role players that aren’t big names, but buy into their roles on special teams and came up large in key moments for the Steelers.

Not only did the Steelers have a great run of success blocking kicks, they also took one back to the house, too, as Calvin Austin III returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. He’d been close to breaking one the last two years, and he finally got one and shared a great moment on the sideline with Smith after the score.

The culture is great on special teams in Pittsburgh, and that’s a testament to Smith. He’s had some highs and lows in Pittsburgh, but he’s always believed in his style of play and his message. He has the right people in place now, and his special teams units are helping swing games.

Without some of the work the Steelers have done on special teams this season, who knows where they are at this point entering Week 13. That alone should have everyone thankful for Danny Smith.