Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Commanders

Breaking down the three sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 28-27 Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.

1ST AND 10, 6:37 1ST, 13 PERSONNEL, SEVEN BLOCK VS. SIX-MAN RUSH

The Commanders disguise their pressure here a little bit, and Darnell Washington doesn’t account for Frankie Luvu coming through on the blitz. Washington initially looks to double Clelin Ferrell with MyCole Pruitt, leaving a huge gap open that Luvu comes through free to sack Wilson. It’s just a case here of Washington not recognizing the play, and Wilson stood no chance against Luvu’s rush.

Blame: Darnell Washington

1ST AND 10, 10:52 3RD, 13 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

Credit to Dante Fowler Jr. here for a good rush. With the Steelers only blocking five and Najee Harris going out for a route out of the backfield, Fowler is able to disengage from Dan Moore Jr., rush up the middle, and come through free to get the sack. It’s a tough play for Moore, as the chip from Darnell Washington almost helps free Fowler up, but it really wasn’t a very competitive rep from Moore here to control Fowler, who easily cleaned the play up.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

2ND AND 9, 2:15 3RD, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP/RELEASE VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

Not a great rep all-around here from Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Isaac Seumalo gives up some pressure, which forces Wilson to climb the pocket, but Mason McCormick gets walked back in and gives up the sack. Not a great rep from McCormick, who struggled to get in front of Fowler and was essentially walked back into the pocket. Fowler’s been on a tear lately and is a tough guy to stop, and the Steelers felt that against Washington, especially on this play.

Blame: Mason McCormick

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Darnell Washington: 1

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Mason McCormick: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 5

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Coverage/Scheme: 2

Dan Moore Jr: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Zach Frazier: 0.5

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Zach Frazier: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 5

Spencer Anderson: 2

Darnell Washington: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Zach Frazier: 1