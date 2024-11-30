Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Browns

Breaking down the four sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

10:03 1ST, 3RD AND 3, 13 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Not a good rep here at all for Pittsburgh’s offensive line in pass protection. Dan Moore Jr. lets Myles Garrett get outside him and eventually gives up the sack, but DE Ogbo Okoronkwo had no effort moving Isaac Seumalo back into the pocket. Okoronkwo collapsing the pocket causes Russell Wilson to fall back a bit into the pressure from Garrett, and if Garrett didn’t get the sack, Okoronkwo likely would’ve. Seumalo deserves some blame here for just getting run over and letting Okoronkwo collapse the pocket.

Blame: Half Dan Moore Jr., Half Isaac Seumalo

6:59 1ST, 2ND AND 4, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Cleveland reads this play well, with a screen available to both WR Mike Williams and WR Calvin Austin III but Cleveland takes both away. Wilson breaks to scramble, and with nowhere to go is forced out of bounds by LB Jordan Hicks. Cleveland’s defense did a good job taking this play away and there wasn’t much Pittsburgh could do.

Blame: Defensive coverage

3:19 2ND, 2ND AND 8, 12 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + 2X CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

A very nice play by Myles Garrett here, but he was aided by a chip that left a lot to be desired by TE Darnell Washington. Dan Moore Jr. oversets a bit and gets too much depth, allowing Garrett to get the outside rush to force the fumble. It wasn’t even all that bad of a block, but ultimately, Garrett was Moore’s responsibility here and he didn’t do enough to prevent him from getting to the quarterback.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

0:11 2ND, 3RD AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + 2X CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Garrett’s dominant half continued, and this time the victim was C Zach Frazier, who was helpless with Garrett stunting over to the middle. Frazier just whiffs and can’t stop Garrett, who comes up the middle and blows up the play. It’s the worst rep of Frazier’s season, but it’s emblematic of the type of half that Garrett had against the Steelers.

Blame: Zach Frazier

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Dan Moore Jr.: 1.5

Defensive coverage/play call: 1

Zach Frazier: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 6

Coverage/Scheme: 5

Dan Moore Jr: 4.5

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 1.5

Zach Frazier: 1.5

Arthur Smith: 1

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Darnell Washington: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 7

Darnell Washington: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Zach Frazier: 1