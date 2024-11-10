Russell Wilson Talks Game-Winning Touchdown To Mike Williams

Mike Williams will always remember his first catch as a Pittsburgh Steeler. So will everyone else watching the team’s Sunday win against the Washington Commanders. Williams’ first catch was a 32-yard game-winning touchdown to knock off the Commanders, 28-27, Sunday. After a moon ball from a pressured QB Russell Wilson was thrown up for grabs, Williams tracked and caught the ball over his left shoulder for the score.

After the Steelers improved to 7-2, Wilson talked about Williams’ impact and the play.

“We got a 6-5 monster over there,” Wilson told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn immediately after the game.

"The journey it's never easy. It's highs and lows." – Russell Wilson tells @EvanWashburn the lessons that Coach Tomlin instills on the @steelers pic.twitter.com/p5XlhACmXk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2024

Pittsburgh and Washington battled back and forth late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers were closing on taking the lead earlier before RB Jaylen Warren lost a fumble on the 1-yard line, a play that could’ve been whistled for forward progress but one the refs let play out. The Steelers’ defense earned a big stop and forced a Washington punt.

A good punt return by Calvin Austin III set the Steelers up in Commanders’ territory. But Pittsburgh was in danger of stalling. Facing 3rd and 9 on the 32 with 2:27 left in the game, coming out of a timeout, Wilson felt pressure and fired downfield for Williams. He found the ball on the other end and made the grab for the touchdown.

On Tuesday, the Steelers acquired Williams from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Williams had a tough time in New York, catching just 12 passes. His longest reception went for 22 yards, and he failed to find the end zone. On his first catch as a Steeler, Williams surpassed both those marks.

“Really it’s a credit to Mike,” Wilson told reporters about the play of the game via the team’s website. “Just studying the film and understanding all the extra time that we put in this week. Just having confidence in the people around you.”

One of Wilson’s biggest assets is the trust he shows in his guys to make plays. Unrelenting confidence to throw to anyone at any time no matter their pedigree, production, or past. It’s allowed guys like George Pickens to make spectacular plays and newcomers like Williams to immediately step in and shine.

“Just trusting guys and. And once again, that was all Big Mike there,” Wilson said.

Wins are always team performances. And they’re often reflective of the guys who made multiple key plays, like DL Cam Heyward’s two sacks or Wilson’s three touchdown passes. Or guys like Williams. He may have *only* made one play but it was a crucial one to tip the scales in Pittsburgh’s favor.