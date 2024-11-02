Reports: Despite Improved Offense, Steelers Still Seeking WR Deadline Deal

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has displayed an extra gear with QB Russell Wilson at the helm, the team isn’t done looking for upgrades. According to multiple NFL insiders, the Steelers are still searching high and low to trade for a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes Pittsburgh remains in the market.

“The Steelers still desire a receiver, just as they have since they had Brandon Aiyuk in their grasp back in August.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini offers a similar sentiment.

“It’s not a surprise that the Steelers — who were in on Brandon Aiyuk and later Davante Adams — are still looking for a receiver.”

Both blurbs are similar in substances and brevity. At this point, there’s simply not much left for any of us to say about the situation. Pittsburgh has been searching for receiver in perpetuity, ever since dealing WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in March. The names they’ve added haven’t moved the needle to their liking. Van Jefferson has been the No. 2 receiver this season. His play has perked up and he’s willing to do the dirty work but doesn’t offer many high-level plays. Rookie Roman Wilson’s season looks lost, on IR with a hamstring injury and failing to catch a pass this season. Calvin Austin III has brought excitement but his production has been spotty.

Trying to link a name to the Steelers is difficult. With so many receivers already traded, the team’s options are thin. Jones notes the Broncos don’t have a desire to trade WR Courtland Sutton, who has been subject to trade rumors over the last week. With Denver in the AFC Wild Card race and needing to support improving rookie QB Bo Nix, they’d be fools to deal Sutton for anything less than an A-plus offer. Darius Slayton seems glued to the New York Giants’ roster and even Mike Williams, who felt like a fallback option, could wind up remaining a New York Jet.

It leaves Pittsburgh with an underwhelming list of names: the Las Vegas Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers, the New England Patriots’ trio of K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne, even though they’ve combined to catch just 15 passes this season.

As we noted this morning, Pittsburgh might finally punt on their search. At least, for now. The offense has shown they can score with this group and Wilson will improve his chemistry and timing with the current set of skill players. It might make sense to wait until the 2025 offseason to meaningfully address the position with something beyond the NFL’s leftovers.