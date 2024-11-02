Kozora: Is It Even Worth Pittsburgh Acquiring A Wide Receiver?

For months, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the lookout for a wide receiver. For months, I’ve supported that pursuit and believed they would land someone. Now, with days until the trade deadline and options drying up, it’s worth wondering if they should dance with who has brought them to 6-2.

You know the list of names come and gone. Brandon Aiyuk. Davante Adams. Those were the real “needle movers.” Deandre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, and Christian Kirk were in tiers below, deals more complicated because of age, talent, skillset, contract, or all of the above. None will become a Steeler by Tuesday’s deadline.

Even the emergency options seem less likely. The New York Jets are now more likely to keep Mike Williams, while the New York Giants are keen on keeping Darius Slayton. Rumors around Denver’s Courtland Sutton have kicked back up but I can’t find a single good reason why a 4-4 Denver team with a rookie quarterback would want to deal away Sutton mid-season, especially when he’s under contract through 2025.

Sure, there are still names who can be tossed around. The Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne, the Panthers’ Adam Thielen (though his injuries have lingered and makes him even less likely). But does that change the offense much? Do any of those names become the automatic No. 2 receiver who elevate the passing game? Meyers is the best, but even then, it’s far from convincing.

Reluctantly, sticking with what they have might be best. After all, it’s an offense that’s scored 26-plus points in three-straight games. One that looks far better because of a change in quarterback, not wide receiver. And one that can get better as Wilson and his receivers build chemistry. Pittsburgh narrowly missed out on several opportunities in Monday’s win over the New York Giants. George Pickens not getting his foot down, a Broderick Jones penalty, miscommunication with Van Jefferson, Wilson late seeing and then having a throw to an open Calvin Austin III batted down. If some of those fluky things go Pittsburgh’s way, they could’ve put up 40.

If they can do that with this group, why change it? Why add a No. 2/No. 3-caliber receiver who has to learn the offense and may or may not catch the moving train?

Should the Steelers find a way to snag Darius Slayton for say, a 2025 fifth-round pick or something in 2026, I’m all for it. I’m not against the idea of adding a receiver even if it becomes for depth purposes, bumping someone like Scotty Miller off the 53. Nor does this mean Pittsburgh should be content with their receiver room come the offseason. It’ll be high on their list especially as George Pickens enters the final year of his contract with an uncertain future. Will the Steelers pay him the $30 million he’s tracking towards?

Every conversation about Pittsburgh picking up a receiver has ended the same way. Nothing happens. For once, maybe the expectations should be switched. Assume nothing happens and if the Steelers can add anyone, it’s just gravy on the biscuit.