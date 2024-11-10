RB Najee Harris Injured Against Commanders (Update)

Update (3:57 p.m): Harris returned on the next drive for the Steelers.

RB Najee Harris suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders. After getting buried under a pile on a third-down run, Harris was slow to get up. He remained on the ground before getting off the field under his own power, per CBS’ Evan Washburn. He said the Steelers were looking at his right foot or ankle and he was able to do some light jogging.

Jaylen Warren came in for Harris and converted a 4th and 1 while Harris stood on the sideline with his helmet on. It’s a good sign that Harris isn’t heading to the locker room, but any time someone gets stuck under a pile like he did, there’s a worry for a lower-body injury.

Harris has been one of Pittsburgh’s best offensive weapons this season, and he came into today’s game having run for 100-plus yards in three straight games. Today, he has 17 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

If Harris’ injury winds up costing him time, Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson will handle the load for the Steelers. Hopefully, the injury isn’t serious and Harris will be able to return soon.