Former Steelers RB Najee Harris Injured In Fireworks Accident

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has been injured in a fireworks accident, sources confirmed to The Mercury News. The accident happened in his hometown of Antioch, California.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers. Multiple people were injured in the incident, which happened just after midnight on July 5 following the Fourth of July.

Per Harris’ agent Doug Henderson, Harris suffered a “superficial eye injury” but is expected to be fully ready for the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season. — via agent Doug Hendrickson pic.twitter.com/rEMhUF6EVB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 10, 2025

Harris was expected to bolster Los Angeles’ rushing attack along with first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton. Per The Mercury News, Harris first went to John Muir Hospital in Concord, California before going to Stanford Hospital for treatment.

During his four seasons with the Steelers, Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in every season, totaling 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option last season, making him a free agent this offseason. His one-year deal with the Chargers is worth up to $9.25 million. He was originally the 24th overall pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft after his college career at Alabama.

It’s the second notable injury suffered in a Fourth of July fireworks accident after former NFL EDGE rusher Jason Pierre-Paul lost part of his hand during a fireworks incident in 2015. Luckily, Harris’ injuries seem to be much less severe and he should be ready to go for the season. Pierre-Paul was able to continue his career for nine years following his incident, and Harris’ injury appears to be more minor.

With Najee Harris gone, the Steelers will rely on Jaylen Warren, rookie Kaleb Johnson and free agent signing Kenneth Gainwell to lead their backfield.

It’s a scary situation, but Harris luckily seemed to avoid any injury that could impact his career. He’s in a good situation in Los Angeles with head coach Jim Harbaugh, and Los Angeles’ gap scheme could benefit Harris. He’s made a good impression on his coaches with the Chargers early in practices, and he’ll have an opportunity to lead the backfield for a contending team that likes to run the ball.

It sounds as if the situation could’ve been worse, but it should just be a blip on the radar for Harris as he looks to continue his career with a new team.