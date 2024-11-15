Pittsburgh-Baltimore Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers netted a big win coming out of their bye week, beating the Washington Commanders, 28-27, last Sunday. QB Russell Wilson hit new WR Mike Williams for a game-winning 32-yard score, one of three touchdown passes Wilson threw on the day. Pittsburgh overcame a failed faked punt and held QB Jayden Daniels in check, and the Steelers won the final five minutes with several key plays.

Now, the fun begins. Pittsburgh hosts the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, the first of four-straight AFC North games that will shape and truly define the team’s season. There’s more optimism around the 2024 Steelers than any team since 2020 but how they fare over the next several weeks will determine how real their Super Bowl aspirations are.

The Steelers will be without EDGE Alex Highsmith due to his ankle injury, though they should get back Nick Herbig after a multi-game absence. Largely, Pittsburgh is healthy for this game, giving it the best chance to handle the Ravens.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

1 – As always, we ask. Who will win – the Steelers or Ravens?

2 – Who has more receptions – Mike Williams or Diontae Johnson?

3 – Over/under 100.5 rushing yards for Ravens RB Derrick Henry?

4 – Will the Steelers have a first-quarter lead in this game?

5 – How many times is Lamar Jackson sacked?

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards for Lamar Jackson?

Recap of 2024 Week 10 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Steelers beat Washington, 28-27, in a rollercoaster game. An overwhelming 75.9 percent of Steelers Depot respondents (44 of 58) picked up a point by picking the winner.

Question 2: The Steelers got a turnover, but it was on a punt return. So, only the eight respondents who predicted zero offensive turnovers by the Commanders get credit.

Question 3: Najee Harris ran the ball 21 times. However, he only gained 53 rushing yards. Only 36.2 percent of respondents (21 of 58) predicted Harris gaining under 100 rushing yards . But he did score a rushing touchdown.

Question 4: On the first of two either-or scenarios, 67.2 percent of respondents (39 of 58) correctly predicted Preston Smith with more tackles than first downs by Mike Williams. Smith made the most of his three tackles with a sack and two for a loss. Mike Williams didn’t fare too poorly with his sole target of the game. His game-winning 32-yard touchdown reception counted as a first down.

Question 5: The Steelers shut down the Commanders’ rushing attack. Jayden Daniels gained just five yards on the ground. He had been rushing for 51 yards a game. The Steelers scored 28 points and made 21 first downs. Roughly 40 percent of respondents (23 of 58) picked the Steelers’ combination of 49 points and first downs, which easily exceeded Daniels’ five rushing yards .

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Washington Turnovers Najee Harris Over 100 Rush Yards? Williams First Downs or Smith Tackles? Daniels Rushing or Steelers Points/1st Downs? SD Consensus Yes 1 Yes Preston Smith Tackles Jayden Daniels Rush Yards Correct Answers Yes 0 No Preston Smith Tackles Steelers Points and First Downs Tiebreaker Steelers Rushing Yards Median Response: 145 Actual Result: 140 Correct: 1

Steelers Depot respondents answered two of five questions correctly as a group.

Three people answered four of five questions correctly. Nice job IC in Cincy, Buckeye Steel, and GhotiFish! You just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question.

The tiebreaker was the Steelers’ total rushing yards. The median response was 145 yards. One person pegged the answer (yours truly). But among the three tied at the top, Buckeye Steel was 25 yards over the mark with IC in Cincy 16 under the mark. GhotiFish predicted 139 yards, just one yard off. Impressive!

Kudos GhotiFish! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points, Mike Bianchi and Andy N remain in the three money positions. One person dropped off the leaderboard. Nick Schultz and Lou Rock are back on the leaderboard after a one-week absence

The Steelers’ first division game is next. A critical matchup against the Crows. Keep answering folks!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 10:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 53 First Mike Bianchi 47 Second (tie) Andy N 47 Second (tie) +1 Ratsotex 43 Fourth (tie) ManRayX 43 Fourth (tie) +1 hoptown 43 Fourth (tie) -1 Chris92021 41 Seventh -2 don2727 40 Eighth Nick Lawrence 39 Ninth (tie) Jason W 39 Ninth (tie) Steelers D 38 11th (tie) Sunshine State Steel 38 11th (tie) SJT63 38 11th (tie) Buckeye Steel 38 11th (tie) +3 GhotiFish 38 11th (tie) +3 Drexyl Spivey 37 16th +2 Lucky Beagle 36 17th (tie) +3 bung 36 17th (tie) +3 Andi B 35 19th (tie) -5 Agustin-ARG 35 19th (tie) -5 wa_steel 35 19th (tie) +1 Ken Sterner 35 19th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 35 19th (tie) +5 Richard Prezel 34 24th (tie) GreenBastard 34 24th (tie) +2 Rene Gonzalez 33 26th (tie) -12 Peter-Petersen 33 26th (tie) newguy68 33 26th (tie) Pghomer 33 26th (tie) +5 Wes Lee 32 30th (tie) -4 Ted Webb 32 30th (tie) -4 Steely McBeam 32 30th (tie) +1 *Nick Schultz 32 30th (tie) +4 *Lou Rock 32 30th (tie) +4

*New to the leaderboard