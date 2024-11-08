Week 10 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye and ready for the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Even without a game last weekend, they’ve kept us plenty busy. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the team made a pair of moves, acquiring WR Mike Williams from the New York Jets and EDGE Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers. Reinforcements for the team’s stretch run.

Pittsburgh is looking healthy coming out of the bye with RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson and C Zach Frazier poised to return. DB Cameron Sutton is also eligible to play following his eight-game suspension. Still, Sunday’s game will be a key litmus test against one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season, the 7-2 Commanders led by rookie sensation QB Jayden Daniels.

After this week, the Steelers begin AFC North play with their first of four-straight divisional matchups that will truly shape how the standings unfold during the playoff race.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Commanders?

2 – Washington has turned the ball over an NFL-low three times this year. How many turnovers (offense only, not special teams) will it have against Pittsburgh?

3 – RB Najee Harris has rushed for 100-yards in three-straight games, a career-best. Does he make it four in a row?

4 – Who has more – WR Mike Williams first downs or OLB Preston Smith combined tackles?

5 – Who has more – QB Jayden Daniels rushing yards or Steelers points + total first downs?

Tiebreaker – How many rushing yards do the Steelers record in this game?

Recap of 2024 Bye Week Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Bengals beat the Raiders, 41-24. Easy call as 93.5 percent of Steelers Depot respondents (43 of 46) picked Cincinnati, which oddsmakers favored by 7.5 points.

Question 2: The Ravens beat the Broncos ,41-10. Another easy one with 91.3 percent of respondents (42 of 46) picking Baltimore to win, which was favored by 8.5 points.

Question 3: But the Browns lost to the Chargers, 27-10. A little closer with 60.9 percent picking Cleveland to lose this game. Oddsmakers slightly favored Los Angeles and gave the Browns 1.5 points.

Question 4: Diontae Johnson continues to disappoint Steelers fans. He played 17 offensive snaps, and Lamar Jackson never threw a pass in his direction. Only three respondents predicted zero receptions for Johnson . Had he caught at least one, at least one person would have won the five-point weekly bonus. With two or three receptions, six or seven people would have won the weekly bonus. Hope he has similar production when he plays Pittsburgh.

Question 5: Omar Khan did not make one but two trades with a couple hours to spare before the trade deadline . Former Jets wide receiver Mike Williams and former Packers edge rusher Preston Smith are now wearing Black and Gold. A narrow 52.2 percent majority (24 of 46) picked up a point by saying Khan would make a trade ahead of the deadline.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bengals Win? Ravens Win? Browns Win? Number Of Diontae Johnson Receptions Khan Trade Before Deadline SD Consensus Yes Yes No 2.5 Yes Correct Answers Yes Yes No 0 Yes Tiebreaker 1 Winston Passing Yards Median Response: 232 Actual Result: 235 Correct: 2 Tiebreaker 2 Henry Rushing Yards Median Response: 101 Actual Result: 106 Correct: 0

Steelers Depot respondents answered four of five questions correctly as a group. Impressive job!

This was a very tight race. Luckily, Alex Kozora anticipated the dead heat and added a second tiebreaker for the bye week.

Both tiebreakers were needed with 15 people missing just one question. All were tripped up by the number of Diontae Johnsons catches. Five folks came within 10 yards or less of predicting how many passing yards Jameis Winston would have. Chris92021 was 10 over at 245 yards. Steelers D and Style Points predicted 244 yards. Both Sunshine State Steel (243) and Buckeye Steel (227) only missed by eight yards.

On the second tiebreaker, Derrick Henry gained 106 rushing yards. Sunshine State Steel called for 93 yards. But Buckeye Steel’s 94 entry beat him out by one yard.

The first four places remain unchanged with Style Points still in the lead. Mike Bianchi and Andy N are keeping pace. Five people dropped off the leaderboard. All took the week off from answering and paid the price. Pghomer and Steely McBeam are back on the leaderboard.

We had the lowest number of responses for the season. The Steelers are back in action this weekend. Keep answering folks!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 9:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 49 First Mike Bianchi 44 Second Andy N 43 Third Ratsotex 40 Fourth Chris92021 39 Fifth (tie) +1 hoptown 39 Fifth (tie) +1 ManRayX 39 Fifth (tie) don2727 36 Eighth Nick Lawrence 35 Ninth (tie) +1 Jason W 35 Ninth (tie) +2 Steelers D 34 11th (tie) +1 Sunshine State Steel 34 11th (tie) +1 SJT63 34 11th (tie) +1 Andi B 33 14th (tie) -6 Rene Gonzalez 33 14th (tie) -2 Agustin-ARG 33 14th (tie) +4 Buckeye Steel 33 14th (tie) +4 Drexyl Spivey 33 14th (tie) +4 GhotiFish 33 14th (tie) +4 wa_steel 32 20th (tie) -8 Lucky Beagle 32 20th (tie) -2 Ken Sterner 32 20th (tie) +5 bung 32 20th (tie) +5 Jesse Logue 31 24th (tie) +1 Richard Prezel 31 24th (tie) +1 Peter-Petersen 30 26th (tie) -1 GreenBastard 30 26th (tie) +5 newguy68 30 26th (tie) +5 Wes Lee 30 26th (tie) +5 Ted Webb 30 26th (tie) +5 Reese Dare 29 31st (tie) -19 *Pghomer 29 31st (tie) +6 *Steely McBeam 29 31st (tie) +6

*New to the leaderboard