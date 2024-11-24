NFL Week 12 Sunday Gameday Discussion Thread – 2024

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 12 game on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games without any additional stress or worries. Several of us will be doing some fantasy football scoreboard-watching today, and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North team playing this weekend, the Baltimore Ravens, but not until Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals are on their bye week, so they are not available to hate watch in Week 12.

This thread can be used throughout this Sunday to discuss the NFL Week 12 games. I have the included RSS feed below set to refresh every 15 minutes from the NFL team accounts to show all videos, so you might want to refresh this post often to see the updates.