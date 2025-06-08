NFL Sets Key Calendar Dates For 2025-2026 Season

Mark your calendars, not for Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh but for the key dates this upcoming season and offseason in the NFL. The league officially released important markers for the year. As tweeted out by CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the two big ones are: the NFL trade deadline will take place Tuesday, November 4 at 4 PM/EST. And the start of the 2026 offseason will take place on Wednesday, March 11.

Mark your calendar: The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4 at 4 pm ET. Free agency will officially begin March 11, 2026, at 4 pm ET. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 5, 2025

According to a proposal suggested by the Steelers and approved by the NFL last year, the league shifted the trade deadline back one week, effective last season. After previously occurring in Week Eight, the deadline now takes place one day after Week Nine concludes.

Last year, Pittsburgh took advantage of the extra time. The team made two moves ahead of the deadline, acquiring New York Jets WR Mike Williams and Green Bay Packers EDGE Preston Smith. Williams burst onto the scene with a game-winning touchdown against the Washington Commanders last season but struggled to see consistent playing time the rest of the year and finished with just nine receptions in nine games. However, he played in all 18 games during his time with both teams, becoming only the second player in the modern era to do so. Smith recorded 13 tackles and two sacks across eight games.

Pittsburgh’s 2026 offseason will be an important one. Notable free agents include QB Aaron Rodgers (once his one-year deal is officially signed), EDGE T.J. Watt, SS DeShon Elliott, CB Darius Slay, and RB Jaylen Warren. Watt is likely to receive a contract extension later this summer, while Elliott would be worthy of a new deal. Whether or not it’ll happen is unknown.

Slay is more likely to retire than keep playing, while Warren will be an interesting test case. How he performs in a starting role this season could dictate his Steelers’ future. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a history of paying running backs second contracts. The last running back to receive a big-money extension was Willie Parker in 2006. The team attempted a long-term deal with Le’Veon Bell but were unable to strike a deal.

Per the NFL website, there are other key dates throughout the next year.

– August 26/4 PM: Roster cutdown date where each team must trim down to an initial 53-man roster

– August 27/12 PM: Waiver claim period ends for eligible players; submitted claims will be awarded

– September 5/8 PM: NFL season opens between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs

– February 17: Franchise tag window opens

– February 23-March 2: 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

– March 3: Franchise tag window closes

– March 9-11: NFL’s legal tampering period opens (beginning at Noon on March 9)

– April 23-25: 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, PA