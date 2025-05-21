Effort To Ban Tush Push Fails

The NFL had a lengthy debate Wednesday about the Tush Push and ultimately fell short of the votes needed to outlaw the play, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on X.

BREAKING: The Packers' proposal to ban the tush push did not receive the required 75% support from the NFL's owners to pass, per source. The tush push remains alive. pic.twitter.com/CVEhTjUuAO — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 21, 2025

The proposal would have made it illegal to “push or pull a runner” or “lift” him off his feet. The Packers cited safety and “pace of play” reasons for the proposed change, though there’s currently no data to support the notion it’s a dangerous play.

Packers now have revised their proposal to ban “The Tush Push” at this week’s league meeting in Minneapolis. Here is their revised proposal: pic.twitter.com/1olaumN0xd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

Owners tabled the initial proposal in March to clarify the rule and drum up more support for it passing after it reportedly was the most contentious aspect of the meeting.

To pass, there needed to be at least 24 votes. The Pittsburgh Steelers likely voted “yes” to the ban. During March’s meetings, owner Art Rooney II indicated he was in favor of outlawing the play, though his comments came under the original proposal that was more narrow. Mike Tomlin offered mixed thoughts, not wanting to punish one team for success but citing potential safety concerns and the fact the league once had a rule banning pushing players that was changed in the 2000s. Tomlin also noted pushing players forward has remained illegal on the field goal rush team.

According to Adam Schefter, Tush Push ban proponents fell two votes short at 22-10.

Final vote on the proposed ban of the Tush Push, per sources: 22-10. At least 24 votes were needed to ban The Tush Push. https://t.co/Z7IHkBSBZm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2025

The Eagles made a spirited defense of the play before the final vote, bringing in Jason Kelce to speak. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called it the “safest play in the history of the game,” per Dianna Russini on X. His speech lasted well over a half hour. In the end, that spirited defense may have worked.

From 2022-2024, Philadelphia leads the NFL in third/fourth-and-one running plays with 118. They’ve converted 77.1-percent of them, eighth-best in the league. The Tush Push was even more effective with defenses struggling to counter. The Steelers occasionally used the formation and play but not nearly as often as the Eagles.

Last year, the league slightly modified the Tush Push to change the backfield alignment of the pushers. This year, despite what was reportedly a close vote to ban it, nothing will change.