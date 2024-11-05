Listen: Reaction To Steelers Trading For EDGE Preston Smith

Bringing you guys another video about another trade. This time, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed Green Bay Packers EDGE Preston Smith for a 2025 seventh-round pick. We break down the deal and why it was more surprising than their trade for New York Jets WR Mike Williams.

We discuss why the team made the move and Smith’s fit in the Steelers’ defense.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.