Kaboly: Jets Will Get Lower Of Two Steelers’ 5th Round Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed a trade with the New York Jets today for WR Mike Williams in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The Steelers hold two fifth-round picks, so it was previously unclear which of the two would be shipped back to the Jets.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show posted an update on X this afternoon clarifying that question, and the Steelers will be giving up the lower of their two fifth-round picks.

Steelers 5th round pick given up for Mike Williams is the higher pick based on final standings, i.e. Steelers win the Super Bowl, Jets get 32nd pick in round 5 and Steelers keep Rams pick. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 5, 2024

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero confirmed this to be the case.

One additional note on the Mike Williams trade: The 5th-round pick the #Jets are getting is the lower of the #Steelers' two choices in that round. https://t.co/szkXyTNCjG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2024

The Steelers’ other fifth-round pick came from the Kevin Dotson trade to the Los Angeles Rams. So they will either be trading away their fifth-round pick or the Rams’, depending on the final standings.

There is still half of a season to play, and then playoffs will matter if both the Steelers and Rams qualify. As it stands now, the Steelers would be sending their fifth-round pick since they are seeded higher with a 6-2 record at the moment. That can and will obviously change as the season progresses. If everything goes according to plan, the Steelers will be giving up their own draft pick and it will be towards the back of the fifth round, just ahead of the compensatory draft picks.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would either be giving away the 155th overall pick or the 162nd overall pick, per Tankathon. Because of the trade agreement, it would currently be the 162nd pick.

Regardless, this deal is beneficial for the Steelers as it protects them against drastic swings in the standings. If they had just agreed to trade their own pick, they would be at risk of losing a few spots if both the Steelers and Rams qualify for the playoffs and the Rams make it further, for example.

To see what the Steelers got in Williams, check out my film room on him below.