‘I Like It:’ Colin Cowherd Believes Steelers’ Trade For Mike Williams Is A Good Deal

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for a wide receiver. They’ve been doing this song and dance for months now, but finally they managed to seal the deal. It isn’t the big name some fans may have wanted, but Mike Williams is still a capable player. Next to George Pickens, and with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, Williams should be able to thrive. Even analyst Colin Cowherd thinks the Steelers made a good deal.

“It’s a big, veteran body, kind of a red-zone advantage,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1,’s The Herd. “Russell Wilson’s having success with Pickens, who’s a big, long receiver who’s in his prime. Mike Williams isn’t but has been around the block. He’s a big target in the red zone. I like it.”

Cowherd is spot on with his analysis of the move. Williams has a big frame, standing at over 6-4′ and weighing well over 200 pounds. That makes him even bigger than Pickens. He is 30, and he’s got an extensive injury history, but he won’t have to shoulder the load in Pittsburgh.

Since becoming the Steelers’ starting QB, Wilson’s greatest asset has been his incredible deep ball. The touch he throws with has been huge for Pickens’ production. The same should be true for Williams, who wins in similar ways. He’s not going to blow past anyone, but he should be able to highpoint the football.

Cowherd also makes a good point that Williams should help the Steelers in the red zone. In two weeks with Wilson as the starter, that’s one area they’ve needed to improve in. With his massive catch radius, Williams should be fantastic threat near the end zone.

It’s almost like the Steelers have built a basketball team on offense. Between Williams, Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington, the Steelers have a handful of big bodies to target in the passing game. Add Najee Harris, whose size helps him barrel through tacklers, and the Steelers have all the ingredients to let Wilson cook.

It’s not like trading for Williams makes them surefire Super Bowl contenders, but considering the options they had left at receiver, the Steelers made a decent move. The biggest question will be if Williams can stay healthy. He did tear his ACL last year, and he didn’t look the same with the New York Jets.

But maybe Wilson and the Steelers can get more out of him.