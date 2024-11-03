NFL Executive Says George Pickens Is ‘Clearly More Comfortable’ With Russell Wilson At QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 6-2 start, and the performance of QB Russell Wilson under center in the team’s last two games has elevated the offense. With division races heating up now in Week 9, ESPN talked to several NFL executives who gave their take on divisional races and performances up to this point. While the consensus was still that the Baltimore Ravens should take the AFC North, and the executives surveyed had the Ravens in the Super Bowl, the development of George Pickens drew praise. One NFL personnel evaluator said that Pickens is “clearly more comfortable” with Wilson at quarterback.

“Really good on defense, and the development of George Pickens on offense is big — he’s clearly more comfortable with Russell,” an NFL personnel evaluator said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

George Pickens has had two of his best games of the season with Wilson under center, as over the last two games, he has nine receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown with Wilson. Pickens’ ability to win downfield plays well with Wilson’s deep ball and the two have connected downfield often over the last two games. Wilson opened up Pittsburgh’s passing attack, and Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson started to get going with Wilson. However, getting Pickens to play like a No. 1 receiver routinely has been huge for Pittsburgh’s offense.

No one has ever questioned George Pickens’ pure talent level, but his production hasn’t been consistent. There have been times when he just isn’t involved or fails to make plays when the ball comes to him. With Wilson, the hope is that Pickens can ascend to a top receiver, which he has the talent level to do, and the first two games have certainly been promising in that regard.

With the Steelers playing all six divisional matchups after the bye week, the offense will need to keep clicking, and George Pickens is a big part of that. The Steelers have also gotten their ground game going, which has helped open up the passing offense, particularly in the play-action game, which the Steelers have excelled at with Wilson. It’s been a welcome addition to Pittsburgh’s offense, and the Steelers look to be in a position to challenge for the AFC North crown throughout the rest of the season.

Their defense has always been their calling card, and it’s once again a strength for the Steelers. If George Pickens and the offense can keep up their recent performances, then Pittsburgh will be a tough out down the stretch.