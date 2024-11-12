‘I Ain’t Hard To Find’: Patrick Queen Responds To ‘Dirty’ Accusation From Commanders TE

“Tried to dump me so I dumped him. If he still mad I ain’t hard to find,” Queen tweeted moments ago.

It was a normal skirmish within the game. Bates ran his feet through the play and tried to finish through the whistle, and Queen took exception to Bates’ play with the ball past them. So, Queen did what most defenders try to do: toss opponents to the ground.

What ensued was a bit of a wrestling match. Queen ended up on top of Bates before Bates was then able to get out of that spot and get on top of Queen. Ultimately, Bates lost his helmet and seemingly spit in the direction of Queen after the two were separated as officials sorted out the penalties.

Here’s a look at the play from the sideline and the end zone.

Blocking through the whistle is Bates’ role in Washington. The former fourth-round pick has just three targets on the season and is a true in-line blocker who plays his role well and has had a strong season in that role.

Queen, on the other hand, is the star linebacker with the big contract who finally had his best game as a Steeler on Sunday and was on a roll when he took exception to Bates’ play.

Fortunately, the penalties were offsetting and. it ended up being meaningless. Maybe the pair get fined, but that seems over the top if that were to happen. For now, though, it’s a war of words through the media and social media.

The Steelers and Commanders might not see each other again for a while, which should cool things down surrounding what appears to be a simple football skirmish, nothing more, nothing less.