George Pickens Fined Hefty Amount For Commanders Game Facemask

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens has been fined more than $16,000 for an unnecessary roughness call late in Week 10’s game over the Washington Commanders. Per the NFL’s Operations page, Pickens was fined for this facemask in the fourth quarter.

George Pickens was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) against Washington #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 16, 2024

Pickens took a hot throw from QB Russell Wilson and awkwardly leapt while stiff-arming Commanders CB Benjamin St. Juste. He ended up grabbing a whole bunch of facemask and never released, his hands in the defenders face as he was pushed out of bounds. There was no flag on the play but ultimately, there was a fine. Officially, it comes in at $16,883.

Here’s a look at the play.

It’s one of the highest fine totals of the week only surpassed by a pair of $22,000-plus punishments for roughing the passer or illegal use of helmet.

Pickens finished the game with strong production, catching five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. His score was a spectacular grab reaching behind him to make the end zone snag.

He was the only player on either side to be fined in this game. This marks Pickens’ third fine from the NFL this season. He wallet took a $20,462 hit for multiple infractions in Week 5’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Not only was he fined for his explicit eye black, he was also hit with a letter from the league for pulling down Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis on the final play of the game. All told, his 2024 fines have reached $37,345.00. Reportedly, he was fined over $200,000 by the league and team last season.

For 2024, Pickens leads the Steelers with 40 receptions for 639 yards, on pace to surpass his 2023 totals. He’s tied-second on the squad with a pair of touchdowns.

Fines are determined by the CBA and increase a designated percentage each year. All fine money the NFL collects goes to charity.

Pickens will get ready to face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.