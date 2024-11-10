Donte Jackson Questionable To Return Against Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson suffered an injury against the Washington Commanders and is heading to the locker room, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.
Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, it’s a hamstring injury for Jackson, and he is questionable to return.
CB James Pierre came in to replace Jackson on Washington’s drive at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. Jackson was in on the field-goal team on the drive prior, playing his last snap with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Jackson dealt with a shoulder injury earlier this season and losing him would hurt. The Steelers do have some reinforcements this week, with CB Cameron Sutton back from suspension this week and Cory Trice Jr. potentially coming back soon, but the hope is that Jackson’s injury won’t sideline him long.
We’ll see if he’s able to return to this game, but if not, it seems like Pierre will be his replacement.