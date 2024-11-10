Donte Jackson Questionable To Return Against Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson suffered an injury against the Washington Commanders and is heading to the locker room, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Donte Jackson comes out of the medical tent and is now going to the locker room. Not sure how he was injured. https://t.co/8sfyGKda4H — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 10, 2024

Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, it’s a hamstring injury for Jackson, and he is questionable to return.

#Steelers CB Donte Jackson sustained a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 10, 2024

CB James Pierre came in to replace Jackson on Washington’s drive at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. Jackson was in on the field-goal team on the drive prior, playing his last snap with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

Jackson dealt with a shoulder injury earlier this season and losing him would hurt. The Steelers do have some reinforcements this week, with CB Cameron Sutton back from suspension this week and Cory Trice Jr. potentially coming back soon, but the hope is that Jackson’s injury won’t sideline him long.

We’ll see if he’s able to return to this game, but if not, it seems like Pierre will be his replacement.