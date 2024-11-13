Depot After Dark: Tomlin Favorite For COTY, Chiefs Get Reinforcements, Queen Meets With Veterans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 12.

TOMLIN FAVORITE FOR COTY

Hate him or love him, Mike Tomlin has done a great job with the Steelers this year. They made some serious changes this offseason, and it’s paid dividends. Tomlin has the Steelers sitting atop the AFC North through 10 weeks. He also made the intelligent move to give Russell Wilson the starting job back once he was healthy. For all of that, he could win his first Coach of the Year award.

BetOnline currently has Tomlin as the favorite to win the award at +300. There’s still time for things to change, though, and there are many great candidates. Nevertheless, if the Steelers do win their division, Tomlin might deserve the award more than anyone else.

BetOnline currently has Mike Tomlin as the favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year at +300 #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/EoRX2MWEuu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 12, 2024

CHIEFS GET REINFORCEMENTS

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been perfect this year, yet they’re still undefeated. They’ve dealt with many injuries, which have hampered their offense. Despite that, they’ve found ways to win. Now, it looks like they could be getting some reinforcements.

According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are planning to bring running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu back from injured reserve this week. Omenihu is a valuable depth piece in the front of their defense, while Pacheco is their starting running back. The Steelers play the Chiefs sooner rather than later, and that game is beginning to look even more daunting.

Sources: The #Chiefs are planning to designate RB Isiah Pacheco and DL Charles Omenihu to return from IR this week. The 9-0 Chiefs, the last remaining undefeated team, are starting to get healthier. A scary sight. pic.twitter.com/iWH55qnpdS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 12, 2024

QUEEN MEETS WITH VETERANS

This week opened with Veteran’s Day, which honors those who have served their country. The NFL does a good job of trying to give those people their deserved shine. The Steelers do their best to have a positive influence on their community, and that includes giving back to their veterans.

According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Patrick Queen met with veterans today. He served them breakfast and thanked them for their service. It’s good to see the Steelers honor the holiday and recognize those brave souls.